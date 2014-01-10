PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 10

Jan 10 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Alcoa in $384 mln deal to settle Bahrain bribery charges

Ford shares jump as it revs up dividend

Elliott brinkmanship over McKesson $8.6 bln bid for Celesio

RSA acknowledges 'lessons to be learnt' from Irish scandal

Standard Chartered finance director to leave amid shake-up

Santander US arm eyes New York IPO to raise $1.56 bln

Overview

Alcoa World Alumina, a joint venture controlled by U.S. aluminium group Alcoa Inc agreed to pay $384 million to resolve charges of paying millions of dollars in bribes to Bahraini officials, including members of the secretive Gulf state's royal family.

Shares in Ford Motor Co rose 1.9 percent as the U.S. automaker raised its quarterly dividend 25 percent on Thursday, responding to pressure to return more capital to shareholders.

Hedge fund Elliott said on Thursday it would sell part of its 25 percent stake in Celesio to McKesson Corp after the U.S. drugs wholesaler raised its offer for its German peer to $8.6 billion.

RSA Insurance Group Plc acknowledged there were "lessons to be learnt" from accounting irregularities at its Irish division, that prompted the British insurer to issue a series of profit warnings and cost the head of the Irish business and the group CEO their jobs.

Standard Chartered Plc said on Thursday its highly regarded finance director, Richard Meddings, will step down, amid a massive reshuffle launched by the Asia-focused lender as it battles to reverse falling profits.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, the U.S. consumer-finance arm of Spain's Banco Santander SA, is planning to raise as much as $1.56 billion in an initial public offering on the New York stock market as its private equity stakeholders cash out.