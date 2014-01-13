PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 13

Jan 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Banks win Basel concessions on debt rules

Cargill acquires stake in Ukraine agribusiness

Google catches up in technology patent wars

Big Auto revs up R&D to record levels

Global steel industry set for recovery

Overview

Following ferocious industry lobbying, global banking regulators agreed on Sunday to ease new rules aimed at reining in banks' reliance on debt, providing relief to big investment banks who have been anxious about raising billions in extra capital.

U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill Inc acquired a $200 million stake in Ukraine's largest agribusiness holding, UkrLandFarming, in a deal that would, according to sources, see both groups join forces to export grains to China and other growing markets in the future.

Google Inc is in the top ranks of technology companies building stockpiles of legally-protected innovations with nearly 2,000 patents awarded in the United States last year, almost double the number of all previous years combined.

Global automobile makers are trying to stay ahead of a swiftly shifting market and fierce competition from the technology industry with more investment in research and development than ever before.

According to a Financial Times poll of 15 steel analysts, world production of steel will rise by 3.6 percent in 2014 with a rebound in Europe and the rest of the world offsetting a slowdown in Chinese growth.