Financial Times - Jan 15

Headlines
Boeing hit by fresh 787 battery problem
GM dividend underlines U.S. car recovery
JPMorgan profits dragged down by legal bills
Wells Fargo reports record earnings despite loans slowdown
German court permits RWE to claim over nuclear shutdown
Facebook to share public data with Russia's Yandex
Profumo to remain at Monte dei Paschi
Overview
Japan Airlines Co Ltd temporarily grounded one of
its Boeing 787 Dreamliners at Tokyo's Narita
International Airport on Tuesday after maintenance staff
reported seeing white smoke outside the plane. An inspection
subsequently found the main battery to be damaged.
General Motors Co said it would pay the first
quarterly dividend since its bankruptcy in 2009, underlining the
No. 1 U.S. automaker's remarkable recovery from the auto
recession.
JPMorgan Chase & Co posted a 7 percent decline in
fourth-quarter net income on Tuesday, as legal costs that have
plagued the largest U.S. bank for two years continued to take
their toll.
Wells Fargo & Co posted a better-than-expected 10
percent jump in fourth-quarter net income as a prolonged
slowdown in its mortgage business was offset by cost cuts and a
$600 million reserve release.
Germany's Federal Administrative Court confirmed on Tuesday
that a state's decision to shut down RWE's Biblis
nuclear plant for three months after the Fukushima disaster was
illegal, opening the way for a substantial compensation claim by
the country's No.2 utility.
Russian Internet group Yandex has signed an
agreement with Facebook to display public data from the
social networking site's users in a deal to strengthen the
Russian company in the face of the growing dominance of social
media.
Monte dei Paschi di Siena's chairman and CEO will
stay on in their jobs amid fears their exit would make the
Italian bank's nationalisation inevitable.