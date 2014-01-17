PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 17

Jan 17 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Citigroup misses earnings estimates
()
Goldman earnings fall on fixed income slide
()
Carlyle joins M&A flurry with J&J unit purchase
()
Best Buy's holiday sales disappoint
()
Intel profit rise falls short of forecasts
()
US watchdog plans tougher bank risk rules
()
Overview
Citigroup Inc, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets,
posted quarterly results lower than analysts' expectations on
Thursday, as lackluster mortgage banking and fixed-income
trading weighed on overall revenue.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a 21 percent drop in
quarterly net income on Thursday with its worst year for fixed
income trading since 2005.
Buyout firm Carlyle Group agreed to buy Johnson &
Johnson's ortho clinical diagnostics unit for $4.15
billion on Thursday, joining the host of companies making
acquisitions as the new year gets under way.
Best Buy Co shares tumbled about 30 percent on
Thursday after the world's largest consumer electronics chain
reported disappointing holiday sales, hurt by heavy discounting
by its rivals.
Intel Corp's profits narrowly missed expectations
in the fourth quarter, sending its shares down almost 3 percent
after-hours with the slide in global PC sales showing signs of
slowing.
Big U.S. banks would have to follow tougher standards for
risk management and face quicker punishment under new rules
proposed by The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC)
on Thursday to help avoid a repeat of the 2007-2009 financial
crisis.