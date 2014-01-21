PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 21

Jan 21 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
AIRBUS CHIEF TO CHALLENGE EUROSCEPTICS
()
RETAILERS JOIN GROWING IPO SHOPPING LIST
()
MORRISON TREASURER SUSPENDED OVER INSIDER DEALING PROBE
()
REGULATORS TO PROBE CO-OP'S FINANCES IN A FRESH BLOW TO BANK
()
CONVIVIALITY RETAIL LOSING HOPE OVER PRICE FLOOR FOR ALCOHOL
()
Overview
Airbus Group is expected to challenge British
eurosceptics and make a case in favour of UK's membership of the
European Union. The aerospace company told the Financial Times
that the UK as part of the EU is an economic model that works
"extremely well".
Discount retailer Poundlands and Pets at Home are expected
to float by early February, sources told the Financial Times.
Poundlands may seek a valuation of 700 million pounds to 800
million pounds, while Pets at Home may be valued at 1.5 billion
pounds.
WM Morrison suspended group treasurer Paul Coyle,
arrested in December by the Financial Conduct Authority in
connection with an insider trading case, according to sources.
Coyle has not been charged for any offence as yet.
The Financial Reporting Council will probe auditor KPMG's
book-keeping at the Co-operative Bank, which has been hit by a
capital shortfall of 1.5 billion pounds and a drugs scandal
involving its ex-chairman.
Off licence group Conviviality Retail's chief
executive Diana Hunter said minimum pricing is expected to
create a "level playing field" for off licences against
supermarkets, and that she did not expect the government to
change its stance from an earlier rejected plan for a price
floor in alcoholic beverages last year.