PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 28

Headlines
CIVIL AEROSPACE SEEKS UK TAX RELIEF BOOST
LLOYDS AND REGULATORS DISCUSS IT FAILINGS
SANTANDER APPOINTS SHEILA BAIR AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
FUND MANAGERS WARN OF IPO DELUGE
FORD FACES UK STRIKE THREAT
Overview
ADS, a trade organisation for UK aerospace, defence,
security and space industries, called for more tax relief for
the sector, and warned that UK's exit from the European Union
could erode the country's 17 percent share of the aerospace
market.
The Lloyds Banking Group has told the Financial
Conduct Authority that a technological glitch, which caused the
banking group subsidiaries' ATM and debit to stop working for
three hours on Sunday, was a "one-off" and payment backlogs were
being looked into, an insider at FCA told the Financial Times.
Spain's Santander bank, which is making a big push
in the United States, has appointed Sheila Bair, who was head of
the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation from 2006 to 2011, as
an independent director.
The large number of initial public offerings scheduled for
2014 could overstretch existing resources of fund managers, who
may be forced to sell their underlying holdings in other
companies to tap into new investments, according to small cap
fund managers.
About 5,000 workers across Ford's six UK factories
ballot for a strike as they look at receiving some security
against job cuts in Britain. The company said discussions over
the dispute are "live and open".