PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 31

STRESS-TEST DEMANDS FLAG NEED FOR EUROPE BANK HIRING SPREE
LONDON HOME REGISTRATIONS SOAR
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL SUSPENDS ARCTIC DRILLING PLANS
ZYNGA TO BUY UK MOBILE APP GROUP
SERCO WARNS ON PROFITS AS GOVERNMENT BAN IS LIFTED
European Union banks may have to hire more employees to cope
with stress tests by regulators, accounting firm PwC said. The
European Banking Authority has been conducting stress tests
regularly in the past but has faced criticism for being too
soft.
New-home building in Britain last year hit its highest level
since the financial crisis but remains far too low to meet a
strong recovery in demand, according to data from the National
House Building Council released on Friday. New home
registrations in the UK increased by 28 percent in 2013 to
133,670, the highest since 2007.
Anglo-Dutch oil company Royal Dutch Shell has
suspended its controversial Arctic drilling programme as part of
a wider drive to cut spending and streamline operations
following a major profit warning.
Zynga said it will acquire NaturalMotion, which has created
games like "Clumsy Ninja" for Apple mobile devices, for $527
million in cash and stock in a bid to grow its mobile game
revenue.
Serco said 2014 profit could be as much as 20
percent below forecasts, a sign that the cost of rebuilding the
outsourcing group from high-profile government contract failures
is continuing to take its toll.