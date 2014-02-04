PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 4

Feb 4 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
MALONE IN TALKS WITH CVC OVER F1 STAKE
()
HP DETAILS AUTONOMY ALLEGATIONS
()
UNICREDIT SELLS 700 MLN EUR LOANS BATCH TO PRIVATE EQUITY
GROUP
()
SLOW GM AND FORD SALES RAISE QUESTIONS ABOUT U.S. BOOM
()
ELLIOTT IN LINE FOR WINDFALL FROM IPO OF REBOOTED UK GAME
RETAILER
()
Overview
Billionaire John Malone, chairman of Liberty Global
and Liberty Media, has held preliminary talks
with Formula One backer CVC Capital Partners about
buying a stake in the motor racing series, people familiar with
the matter said.
U.S. technology company Hewlett-Packard has claimed
that Autonomy, the British software company it bought for $11
billion in 2011, massively overstated its revenue and profit for
the previous year.
UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, said it
had sold 700 million euros ($943.98 million) of non-performing
loans to AnaCap Financial Partners last December. The lender
said the sale had an unspecified impact on its 2013 balance
sheet.
The United States' two biggest carmakers by revenue, General
Motors and Ford, posted lower January domestic
sales figures, raising questions about the robustness of the
U.S. auto boom.
Elliott Advisors has accumulated a 99 percent stake in
British video game chain Game Retail, setting the fund manager
up for a huge windfall if plans for a 300 million pound ($489.96
million) initial public offering are successful.