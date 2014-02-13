PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 13

Feb 13 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
BANK OF ENGLAND'S MARK CARNEY DROPS JOBS LINK WITH INTEREST
RATES
BUFFETT LOOKS TO RECAST GRAHAM TIES
HACKERS FORCE BITCOIN WITHDRAWALS FREEZE
CISCO UNNERVES WITH PROFIT MARGIN SQUEEZE
MONDELEZ STRUGGLES AMID TOUGH ENVIRONMENT FOR FOOD GROUPS
Overview
The Bank of England indicated on Wednesday that interest
rates were unlikely to rise before next year's election, as it
unveiled bullish economic forecasts that support Finance
Minister George Osborne's claim that the economic recovery is on
track.
Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is
in talks with Graham Holdings, formerly The Washington Post Co,
to swap a 28 percent stake in the media company for control of
one of its yet-to-be-formed units.
Two of the leading Bitcoin exchanges halted withdrawals
after being hit by attacks from unknown computer hackers,
further damaging the prospects of the virtual currency winning
mainstream acceptance.
Cisco Systems posted an 8 percent slide in
quarterly revenue as it struggled to cope with a slump in demand
from emerging markets and a product transition that hit sales of
its core router business.
Cadbury chocolate and Oreo cookie seller Mondelez
International posted lower-than-expected fourth-quarter
earnings and sales as it struggled to grow amid tough economic
conditions for food companies.