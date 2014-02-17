PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 17

Feb 17 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
ANGELA MERKEL BACKS EU INTERNET TO DETER US SPYING
MARK CARNEY DEFENDS BoE'S DECISION TO RECAST FORWARD
GUIDANCE
CALA CALLS ON PEERS TO STEP UP HOUSEBUILDING TARGETS
LLOYDS SEEKS SOFTER DEAL ON RINGFENCING
BARCLAYS UNDER PRESSURE OVER INVESTMENT BANK TURNAROUND
Overview
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to push French
President Francois Hollande to back EU-based alternatives for
internet infrastructure dominated by the United States during
her visit to Paris.
The Bank of England will only start to increase interest
rates when a range of measures suggest the economy is operating
at closer to full capacity, central bank governor Mark Carney
said in an interview broadcast on Sunday.
Privately held developer Cala is to step up home building by
launching two units that would construct new homes in southern
England, after almost a year after it was acquired from the
Lloyds Banking Group.
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is in talks with Britain's
Prudential Regulation Authority over "ringfencing" rules in an
attempt to save its investment banking functions, according to
sources familiar with the matter.
Barclays will hold an investor roadshow to reassure
jittery shareholders after the bank announced its full-year
results, and paid higher bonuses despite lower profit.