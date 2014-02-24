PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 24

Feb 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

MERKEL CALLS FOR BRITAIN TO REMAIN AT HEART OF EUROPE

TELECOMS GROUPS BLAST EU NET NEUTRALITY PLANS

TELEFÓNICA DEAL FACES ANTITRUST HURDLE

DEUTSCHE BANK TO CUT US UNIT'S ASSETS BY QUARTER TO MEET FED RULES

VENN MOVES INTO THE DUTCH MORTGAGE MARKET

Overview

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is likely to urge Britain to stay at the heart of the European Union, dismissing eurosceptics, during her one-day visit to the UK.

European telecoms industry body, Etno, has criticised "over-regulation" of the sector, and blasted proposals for neutrality plans - which would bar them from giving importance to guaranteed internet access services - scheduled to be vetoed in the European Parliament this week.

The European Commission is expected to report a formal complaint against Telefonica's takeover bid of 8.6 billion euros for KPN's German mobile division, E-Plus, people familiar with the talks said.

Deutsche Bank has laid out plans to reduce its U.S. balance sheet as the U.S. Federal Reserve adopts new rules to shield the country's taxpayers from costly bailouts.

British specialist credit advisory firm Venn Partners has bought a 500 million euro portfolio of Dutch residential mortgages, marking its entry into the residential mortgage-backed securities platform since the credit crunch.