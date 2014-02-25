PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Feb 25

Feb 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BRUSSELS POISED TO OUTLINE CAR EMISSIONS DEAL

DATA DEMANDS CALL FOR $1.7 TRILLION MOBILE NETWORK INVESTMENT

BRUSSELS PROBES UK STATE AID FOR DRAX POWER STATION PROJECT

HSBC FIXED PAY SOARS AS BONUS PARADOX BITES

END OF ERA AS BARCLAYS' INVESTMENT BANKING HEAD RUDLOFF TO RETIRE

The European Union is expected to lay out tough rules on car emissions in an agreement that would require carmakers to reduce emissions by about 30 percent by 2021.

Telenor chief Jon Fredrik Baksaas told telecom leaders at the Mobile World Congress that mobile network operators will need to pump in $1,700 billion by 2020 to meet the growing need of consumers.

Brussels has initiated a preliminary probe into the possible breach of state aid rules by the UK when it guaranteed a 75 million pound-loan to Drax Group, operator of Britain's biggest power station.

HSBC Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver's base salary increased by a 1.7 million pound "fixed pay allowance" with his 2014 bonus being capped to a percentage of his fixed pay in line with an EU rule.

Hans-Jörg Rudloff, regarded as the father of the eurobond market, is set to retire as the chairman of Barclay's investment bank after serving about 16 years at the bank.