PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 4

War fears decimate Russian stocks

Search On To Find Face-Saving Ukraine Exit For Vladimir Putin

Downing St denies putting City ahead of Ukraine crisis

Reynolds eyes Lorillard tobacco bid

Citi investors alerted over revenue declines

Ukraine premier agrees to reforms for aid package

Fears of a war in Ukraine wiped a tenth off the value of Moscow's stock exchange, sent the rouble tumbling to an all-time low and pushed up the price of commodities as the west scrambled to counter Russia's creeping invasion of Crimea.

Diplomats have been scrambling to lower tensions and offer Russian President Vladimir Putin a face-saving way out of the Ukraine crisis in order to avert war.

The British Prime Minister's office denied it was putting the interests of businesses based in London ahead of attempts to defuse the Ukraine crisis.

U.S. tobacco company RJ Reynolds is exploring a bid for rival Lorillard Inc, people familiar with the situation said.

Citigroup has issued a warning about revenue declines at its consumer banking, trading and investment banking businesses in the first quarter.

Ukraine is set to receive more than $2 billion in international aid after its acting prime minister promised to meet all economic reform demands needed to secure the aid package.