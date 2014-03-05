PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

March 5 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

US PRESSES FOR FULL RUSSIAN WITHDRAWAL FROM CRIMEA

()

LEHMAN'S UK UNIT ADMINISTRATORS FORESEE 5 BLN POUNDS SURPLUS

()

MOELIS IPO FILING SHOWS A BET ON M&A REVIVAL

()

US CONSIDERS SANCTIONS ON RUSSIAN BANKS

()

APPLE'S MAESTRI APPOINTMENT RAISES HOPE OF MORE SHARE BUYBACKS

()

Overview

The United States has demanded that Russia should pull its troops out of the Crimean peninsula in Ukraine after Vladimir Putin said Russia would use further military action only as a "last resort".

Lehman Brothers' main UK subsidiary administrators will be left with 5 billion pounds ($8.34 billion) of surplus cash to distribute after fully repaying all unsecured creditors.

Independent investment bank Moelis & Co published its filing for a U.S. initial public offering, looking to raise about $150 million or more.

The United States is mulling imposing sanctions similar to ones on Iranian institutions on selected Russian financial institutions if Russia invades eastern Ukraine.

The appointment of Luca Maestri as Apple Inc's chief financial officer could spark hopes of further increase of its share buybacks and dividends. Maestri was described by one analyst last year as a "champion of shareholder return" in his past roles.