PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 10

March 10 The following are the top stories in
the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Interpol sounds alarm on passenger checks
Google readies Android push into wearable devices
Spotify's $200 million credit line hints at IPO
Klarman warns of impending asset price bubble
Twitter poised to focus on foreign revenue streams
Overview
Interpol warned about a global security weakness after it
emerged that two passengers had boarded a missing Malaysia
Airlines flight with stolen passports.
Google's Android Chief, Sundar Pichai, said the
company was getting ready to use its Android software for
wearable technology like sophisticated watches, fitness trackers
and even "smart jackets."
Swedish Music Company Spotify has secured a $200 million
credit facility from lenders. The move has fuelled speculation
it is getting ready for a multi billion dollar float.
Seth Klarman, the head of the $27 billion Baupost Group,
said investors were not ready for an end to central banks
reversing a five-year experiment in ultra-loose money and were
underplaying risk.
Social Media group Twitter Inc is looking to
increase its advertising revenue from outside of the Unites
States and was prepared to be aggressive in acquiring
advertising companies and forming new partnerships.