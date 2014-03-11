PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 11

March 11 The following are the top stories in
the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
MINING SHARES HIT BY IRON ORE TUMBLE
PERMIRA EXPLORES NY LISTING OF ARYSTA
VIRTU IPO TO VALUE VIOLA STAKE AT $2BN
IMPERIAL FIRES UP E-CIGARETTE LEGAL BATTLE
SEPLAT PLANS IPOS IN LONDON AND LAGOS
Overview
Billions of dollars were wiped off the market value of the
world's biggest mining companies on Monday after fresh concerns
about slowing demand from China prompted one of the steepest
falls in the price of iron ore on record.
Private equity group Permira is looking to float
Japanese agricultural chemicals company Arysta LifeScience on
the New York Stock Exchange.
Trading firm Virtu Financial Inc plans to raise up to $100
million in an initial public offering, the company said in a
regulatory filing on Monday. People familiar with the firm's
thinking said the 151-person company would raise as much as $250
million and give it a valuation of about $3 billion. Its
founder, Vincent Viola, would see his roughly 68 per cent stake
in the business valued at $2.04 billion.
Imperial Tobacco's electronic cigarette division has
launched legal proceedings against nine of its US rivals that it
alleges have encroached on its patents.
Nigerian oil company Seplat will announce on
Tuesday a $350 million initial public offering in a dual listing
on the London and Lagos stock exchanges.