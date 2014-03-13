PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 13

March 13 The following are the top stories in
the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Higher-rate taxpayers bear heaviest burden
()
US to release oil from strategic reserve
()
Google gives UK 'super flagger' status to raise YouTube
concerns
()
Herbalife hit by U.S. 'pyramid scheme' probe
()
Malaysia struggles to manage crisis after flight's
disappearance
()
Overview
Two-thirds of this year's income tax in Britain will be paid
by one in 10 adults as George Osborne leans heavily on Britain's
highest earners, fuelling a debate over whether Wednesday's
Budget should extend some help to higher-rate taxpayers.
The United States has announced its first "test" sale of oil
from its strategic petroleum reserve since Iraq invaded Kuwait
in 1990, describing the planned release as intended "to
appropriately assess the system's capabilities in the event of a
disruption".
British security officials have been given special access by
Google to YouTube video site to have content instantly
screened if they think it threatens national security.
Multi-level marketing company Herbalife's trading
practises will be investigated by the U.S. Federal Trade
Commission over claims that it is a "pyramid scheme".
As the search for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370
drags on, aviation experts, frustrated relatives of those aboard
and China allege that communications over the search have been
slow, information contradictory and co-ordination patchy.