PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 21

BRIEF-Eminence Capital pushes for divestiture of ASM Pacific Technology
* Eminence Capital, which owns 9.6 percent of ASM Int'l, says "we strongly believe that ASMI would be a stronger and more valuable company without ASMPT"
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
AIRBNB VALUATION SOARS TO $10 BLN
Netflix targets Comcast over ISP fees
TURKEY BLOCKS ACCESS TO TWITTER
ALIBABA TAKES $215 MLN STAKE IN U.S. CHAT APP TANGO
INEOS PITS ITSELF AGAINST SINOPEC IN INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY CLAIM
Overview
Airbnb is in talks with private equity firms including TPG Capital Management LP to raise funds that would price the online home-rental marketplace at about $10 billion.
Netflix Inc has accused big internet providers, including Comcast Corp, of using their "market position" to impose tolls for access to their networks, hindering the online video operator's ability to provide a quality service.
Turkey blocked access to Twitter on Thursday, after Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan vowed to eradicate the social media site for national security reasons as he battles a damaging corruption scandal.
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group IPO-ALIB.N has invested $215 million in mobile messaging app-maker Tango, valuing it at $1 billion.
Chemicals producer Ineos has accused Asia's biggest refiner Sinopec Corp of breaching its intellectual property rights over the manufacture of a key industrial compound. (Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore)
TOKYO, April 20 Japanese stocks ended nearly flat for a second day on Thursday as investors became cautious ahead of global risk events such as the first-round of French presidential elections at the weekend and mounting tensions over North Korea.
LONDON, April 20 European pay-TV group Sky said the number of customers deserting the service in its key home market had remained steady in the third quarter, helping it to reiterate its targets for the full year.