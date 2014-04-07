PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 7

April 7 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

SURVEY SHOWS POTENTIAL DAMAGE TO ANNUITY BUSINESS

STAND-OFF OVER $2.2 BLN UKRAINE GAS BILL

CEMENT MERGER TRIES TO HEAD OFF REGULATORS

BRUSSELS BENDS TO PRESSURE FROM GERMANY ON CLEAN ENERGY SUBSIDIES

MINI SET TO MULTIPLY ITS UK MODELS

Overview

A 1,000-person poll shows that only a quarter plan to use savings to buy annuities upon retirement after the Chancellor unveiled pension reforms in the Budget.

A stand-off between Ukraine and Russian oil major Gazprom OAO over a $2.2-billion bill payment by the Ukrainian government continues with no progress in talks over the weekend. The deadline for the payment is Monday.

Cement titans Holcim and Lafarge SA will announce Monday their plans to sell production facilities worth about $5 billion in an attempt to offset regulatory hurdles that their proposed merger may face.

Belgium will relax planned curbs on subsidies for clean energy pushed by intense pressure from the Merkel-led Berlin government such that a refreshed German renewables law could be brought forward ahead of the European Unions guidelines.

The UK car industry is set to get a further boost by the launch of three new versions of the BMW Mini scheduled to be launched over the next five years, according to people with knowledge of the plans. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)