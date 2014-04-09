PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 9

April 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

SPAIN HAILS EDREAMS ODIGEO IPO AS SIGN OF RECOVERY

CVC FAVOURITE TO TAKE CONTROL OF DEOLEO

FERREXPO PRODUCTION REMAINS STEADY DESPITE UKRAINE CRISIS

BERLIN SECURES ENERGY CONCESSIONS FROM EU

DIAMOND STEPS UP CHARGE INTO AFRICA

Overview

The Madrid stock exchange showed signs of market trust recovering with the listing of eDreams Odigeo, the first company to launch an initial public offering since Spain emerged from recession.

British private equity fund CVC Capital Partners is the front-runner in a race to buy Spanish olive oil bottler Deoleo , people close to the sale said late Tuesday.

Miner Ferrexpo Plc, which is one of the most exposed UK-listed companies to Ukraine, said its iron ore production in Ukraine rose by 1.8 percent in the first three months despite the political tension created with Russia's over the annexation of Crimea.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet approved on Tuesday a reform of Germany's renewable energy law designed to curb a rise in the cost of electricity in Europe's biggest economy driven by the rapid expansion of green power.

Ex-Barclays chief Bob Diamond says it is the beginning of deals in sub-Saharan Africa, and they would continue soon after his Africa-focused shell company Atlas Mara acquired BancABC, a stake in Development Bank of Rwanda. (Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)