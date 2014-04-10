PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 10

April 10 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

EVRAZ WARNS ON UKRAINE CRISIS IMPACT

EUROPE'S STEELMAKERS REMAIN UNDER PRESSURE DESPITE RISING DEMAND

UK EMPLOYERS IN THE DARK OVER PENSION SCHEME CHARGES

FITZPATRICK CLEARED ON SIX ANGLO IRISH LOAN CHARGES

LORD MYNERS QUITS CO-OP AMID OPPOSITION TO REFORM

Overview

Russia's biggest steel company Evraz Plc warned that the crisis in Ukraine could hurt its business in 2014, as it reported a deepening in losses for last year.

The World Steel Association expects a pick up in manufacturing in Europe after six years of recession, and has forecast a 3.1 percent pickup in European steel demand. But European steel companies, plagued by high energy costs, remain wary.

A new regulatory study by The Pensions Regulator shows that employers could be charged 10 times more than competitors for running final-salary pension schemes.

In one of the biggest corporate criminal cases in Ireland, a jury cleared former Anglo Irish Bank Chairman Sean Fitzpatrick of charges associated with loans to family members of the region's business tycoon Sean Quinn.

Co-op Group's senior board member Lord Paul Myners, who has been facing criticism over a proposed restructuring of the group's board, has quit just a week before the group is scheduled to post its results.

