Russia's second-largest bank VTB said the Bank of England had made demands of its UK subsidiary regarding capital and liquidity that were "unjust" although it saw no immediate threat to its business there.

Some UK news websites have begun the use of automatically embedded advertising service provided by the Finnish start-up company Kiosked, which charges a commission of sales via these advertisements, and calls the phenomena the next phase of ecommerce.

BP Plc's heavy presence in Russia may prove to be a weakness rather than once considered strength for the oil major as tensions between the country and Ukraine continue after its annexation of Crimea.

Gulf carrier Etihad Airways is seeking to become the largest shareholder in Alitalia, and wants to slice off 12,000 staff of the Italian national carrier's staff, people with direct knowledge said.

Britain's Co-operative Bank is expected to cancel millions of pounds of bonuses to former employees including former Chief Executive Officer Neville Richardson in an attempt to steer out of controversy over past misconduct. (Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)