PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 25

Headlines
BARCLAYS CHAIRMAN SIR DAVID WALKER DEFENDS BONUS RISE
AstraZeneca looks at $15bn of non-core spin-offs
PARIS WARNS GE ON POSSIBLE BID FOR ALSTOM
FORMER KPMG AUDITOR SENTENCED TO 14 MONTHS IN PRISON
SALE OF HSBC TOWER HINTS AT RETURN TO PROPERTY BOOM TIMES
Overview
Barclays Plc defended its decision to pay higher
bonuses as it faces a shareholder revolt led by Standard Life
, despite warning of another poor quarter at its
investment bank.
Pascal Soriot, chief of Britain's second largest
pharmaceuticals company AstraZeneca Plc, announced the
possible sale or spin-off of non-core units after denying media
reports of a $100 billion takeover by Pfizer Inc.
France's new Prime Minister Manuel Valls has warned General
Electric that the Socialist government is ready to fight
to protect its national interests if the U.S. conglomerate tries
to buy train and power plant builder Alstom SA.
Former KPMG auditor Scott London was sentenced to 14 months
in prison after he plead guilty to giving confidential client
information to his golf partner in exchange for watches and
concert tickets.
London's largest and most expensive office building, HSBC's
global headquarters, is up for sale for over 1.1
billion pounds ($1.85 billion), a record price for the British
market.
($1 = 0.5953 British Pounds)
(Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore)