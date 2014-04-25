PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 25

April 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BARCLAYS CHAIRMAN SIR DAVID WALKER DEFENDS BONUS RISE

AstraZeneca looks at $15bn of non-core spin-offs

PARIS WARNS GE ON POSSIBLE BID FOR ALSTOM

FORMER KPMG AUDITOR SENTENCED TO 14 MONTHS IN PRISON

SALE OF HSBC TOWER HINTS AT RETURN TO PROPERTY BOOM TIMES

Barclays Plc defended its decision to pay higher bonuses as it faces a shareholder revolt led by Standard Life , despite warning of another poor quarter at its investment bank.

Pascal Soriot, chief of Britain's second largest pharmaceuticals company AstraZeneca Plc, announced the possible sale or spin-off of non-core units after denying media reports of a $100 billion takeover by Pfizer Inc.

France's new Prime Minister Manuel Valls has warned General Electric that the Socialist government is ready to fight to protect its national interests if the U.S. conglomerate tries to buy train and power plant builder Alstom SA.

Former KPMG auditor Scott London was sentenced to 14 months in prison after he plead guilty to giving confidential client information to his golf partner in exchange for watches and concert tickets.

London's largest and most expensive office building, HSBC's global headquarters, is up for sale for over 1.1 billion pounds ($1.85 billion), a record price for the British market.

