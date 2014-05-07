PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 7

May 7 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
ALIBABA MAKES ITS CASE FOR BUMPER US IPO
VOTERS TURN AGAINST BIG-BUSINESS CULTURE, CLAIMS POPULUS
SURVEY
TWITTER SHARES TUMBLE AS LOCK-UP ON INSIDER SELL-OFFS
EXPIRES
SWEDISH MINISTER WARNS OVER PFIZER'S PLANS FOR ASTRAZENECA
TOP HEDGE FUND MANAGERS MADE $21.5BN LAST YEAR, UP 50 PCT
FROM 2012
Overview
Chinese internet giant Alibaba IPO-ALIB.N filed documents
for what could be one of the largest U.S. initial public
offerings on record, pitching itself as a way to invest in the
rapid growth of ecommerce in China and beyond.
Almost two-thirds of voters, including half of Tory
supporters, want the next government in the United Kingdom to be
tougher with big business, amid widespread concern over high
executive pay and ethics, according to a Financial Times opinion
poll.
Shares of social media website Twitter tumbled
nearly 18 per cent on Tuesday after the end of restrictions on
insider sales following its IPO last November.
Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg told the Financial
Times that he viewed Pfizer's pledge to keep AstraZeneca
jobs in Britain and Sweden with scepticism after a
similar deal in 2002 when Pfizer took over Swedish company
Pharmacia.
Surging equity markets made 2013 one of the highest earning
years since the financial crisis as the world's 25 best-paid
hedge fund managers took home a combined $21.1bn, 50 per cent
more than in 2012.
