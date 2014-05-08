PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 8

May 8 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
UKRAINE CRISIS: PUTIN CALLS ON PRO-RUSSIA GROUPS TO DELAY
VOTE
BARCLAYS' BAD BANK PUSH TO LEAD TO FURTHER JOB LOSSES
CAMERON WANTS MORE COMMITMENTS FROM PFIZER ON ASTRAZENECA
DEAL
YELLEN WARNS ON US HOUSING MARKET RISK
Overview
Pro-Russia groups in eastern Ukraine were called upon to
postpone a planned referendum on independence by Russian
President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, fuelling hopes of an
easing of the crisis that has threatened to tear the country
apart.
Plans to cut several thousands more jobs will be unveiled by
Barclays as it announces the creation of a bad bank to
house much of its investment bank and continental European
retail operations. The job cuts will be in addition to the
12,000 already announced earlier.
Pfizer has been told by David Cameron that the
British government wants stronger assurances of the drugs
giant's commitment to UK science even as he left open the option
of extending government powers to intervene in the U.S.
drugmaker's 63 billion pound takeover approach for AstraZeneca
.
Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen has warned in
testimony to Congress that the U.S. housing market slowdown
poses a fresh risk to growth in the world's largest economy.
