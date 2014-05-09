PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 9

May 9 The following are the top stories in the
PUBLICIS-OMNICOM $35 BLN AD DEAL UNRAVELS
APPLE IN TALKS FOR $3.2 BLN BEATS DEAL
SAGA CHIEF ANDREW GOODSELL IN LINE FOR 80 MLN POUND IPO
WINDFALL
WELLCOME TRUST RAISES 'CONCERNS' OVER PFIZER BID FOR
ASTRAZENECA
SNAPCHAT SETTLES PRIVACY COMPLAINT
The proposed $35 billion merger between U.S. advertising
company Omnicom Group Inc and French rival Publicis
Groupe SA has been called off.
Apple is in talks to acquire headphones maker Beats
Electronics for about $3.2 billion in what will the largest
acquisition for Apple.
Andrew Goodsell, the head of Saga and the AA, is expected to
benefit an estimated 80 million pound windfall from the services
provider's upcoming initial public offering to the over 50s and
the roadside recovery group.
Wellcome Trust, Britain's biggest medical research
foundation, said it had "major concerns" about U.S. drug major
Pfizer's 63 billion pound offer for AstraZeneca.
Messaging startup Snapchat has settled charges with U.S.
regulators which accused it of deceiving consumers by promising
that photos sent on its service disappeared forever after a
certain period of time.
(Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)