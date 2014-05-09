PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 9

May 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

PUBLICIS-OMNICOM $35 BLN AD DEAL UNRAVELS

(link.reuters.com/jur29v)

APPLE IN TALKS FOR $3.2 BLN BEATS DEAL

(link.reuters.com/kur29v)

SAGA CHIEF ANDREW GOODSELL IN LINE FOR 80 MLN POUND IPO WINDFALL

(link.reuters.com/mur29v)

WELLCOME TRUST RAISES 'CONCERNS' OVER PFIZER BID FOR ASTRAZENECA

(link.reuters.com/nur29v)

SNAPCHAT SETTLES PRIVACY COMPLAINT

(link.reuters.com/pur29v)

Overview

The proposed $35 billion merger between U.S. advertising company Omnicom Group Inc and French rival Publicis Groupe SA has been called off.

Apple is in talks to acquire headphones maker Beats Electronics for about $3.2 billion in what will the largest acquisition for Apple.

Andrew Goodsell, the head of Saga and the AA, is expected to benefit an estimated 80 million pound windfall from the services provider's upcoming initial public offering to the over 50s and the roadside recovery group.

Wellcome Trust, Britain's biggest medical research foundation, said it had "major concerns" about U.S. drug major Pfizer's 63 billion pound offer for AstraZeneca.

Messaging startup Snapchat has settled charges with U.S. regulators which accused it of deceiving consumers by promising that photos sent on its service disappeared forever after a certain period of time. (Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)