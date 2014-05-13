PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

May 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

WEST LOOKS TO BROADEN SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA

UK MPS SEEK 'CAST IRON' PLEDGE ON ASTRA JOBS

RBS'S CITIZENS FINANCIAL FILES FOR IPO

AT&T CLOSING IN ON NEAR-$50BLN DIRECTV BID

CHAIRMAN OF KPMG'S DUTCH UNIT RESIGNS

Overview

The United States and its leading European allies are mulling wider sanctions on the Russian economy along with a ban on the export of high-tech energy equipment, if Moscow is seen disrupting Ukraine's presidential elections on May 25.

British law makers will demand "cast iron" guarantees from U.S. drug maker Pfizer on jobs and investment for up to 10 years if it buys AstraZeneca.

Citizens Financial Group Inc, the U.S. unit of Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland, filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of common stock that would raise about $100 million.

AT&T Inc is in active talks to buy satellite TV provider DirecTV and may finalise a deal in the next few weeks that could be worth close to $50 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The head of KPMG in the Netherlands resigned on Monday, the accounting firm said, less than a month after authorities launched a criminal investigation into alleged tax fraud at a venture it set up to build a new Dutch headquarters. (Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)