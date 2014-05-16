PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 16

May 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

CAMERON OFFERS SCOTLAND MORE POWERS

FRENCH 'NUCLEAR WEAPON' AGAINST FOREIGN TAKEOVERS SPARKS UK BLAST

UBER LOOKS TO FLAG DOWN A $10 BLN VALUATION

WEALTH GAP IN UK IS UNCHANGED, SAYS REPORT

INVESTORS SHUN STOCKS OVER EUROZONE FEARS

Overview

A No vote in September's referendum would open the way for the transfer of more powers to Edinburgh, British Prime Minister David Cameron said as he stepped up his campaign against Scottish independence during a visit to Glasgow.

France's socialist government announced a decree requiring prior state approval for most foreign bids as part of a battle with General Electric over its $13.5 billion deal to buy Alstom's energy business, provoking a sharp clash with the UK over how to deal with controversial foreign corporate acquisitions.

Uber Technologies Inc, which arranges car rides on demand, is in talks to secure a new round of financing from private equity investors that may value the company at more than $10 billion.

Official data released on Thursday cast doubt on claims that the inequality gap is widening after it was revealed that the proportion of wealth owned by the top 10 per cent of UK households has barely changed compared with the years before the recession, and still stands at 44 per cent.

Investors snapped up top tier government bonds as they beat a retreat from stocks on Thursday, after poor eurozone data increased pressure on the European Central Bank to take aggressive action to bolster the region. (Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)