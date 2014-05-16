PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 16

May 16 The following are the top stories in the
CAMERON OFFERS SCOTLAND MORE POWERS
FRENCH 'NUCLEAR WEAPON' AGAINST FOREIGN TAKEOVERS SPARKS UK
BLAST
UBER LOOKS TO FLAG DOWN A $10 BLN VALUATION
WEALTH GAP IN UK IS UNCHANGED, SAYS REPORT
INVESTORS SHUN STOCKS OVER EUROZONE FEARS
A No vote in September's referendum would open the way for
the transfer of more powers to Edinburgh, British Prime Minister
David Cameron said as he stepped up his campaign against
Scottish independence during a visit to Glasgow.
France's socialist government announced a decree requiring
prior state approval for most foreign bids as part of a battle
with General Electric over its $13.5 billion deal to buy
Alstom's energy business, provoking a sharp clash with
the UK over how to deal with controversial foreign corporate
acquisitions.
Uber Technologies Inc, which arranges car rides on demand,
is in talks to secure a new round of financing from private
equity investors that may value the company at more than $10
billion.
Official data released on Thursday cast doubt on claims that
the inequality gap is widening after it was revealed that the
proportion of wealth owned by the top 10 per cent of UK
households has barely changed compared with the years before the
recession, and still stands at 44 per cent.
Investors snapped up top tier government bonds as they beat
a retreat from stocks on Thursday, after poor eurozone data
increased pressure on the European Central Bank to take
aggressive action to bolster the region.
