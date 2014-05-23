PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 23

May 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BIG ASTRAZENECA INVESTORS PUSH FOR FURTHER TALKS WITH PFIZER

CHINESE WATCHDOG VISITS ROCHE OFFICE IN HUANGZHOU

DEUTSCHE BANK FACES INVESTOR GRILLING OVER 8 BLN EURO CAPITAL RAISING

SPAIN DIVES INTO INFLATION-LINKED BONDS

WIZZ AIR PLANS FLOTATION TO EXPAND EMPIRE

Overview

AstraZeneca's biggest shareholders have told the drugmaker they want the company to take a fresh look at a possible deal with Pfizer by August.

Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG said it had been visited by a unit of China's anti-trust regulator, in the latest move in the widening crackdown on corruption in the country's pharmaceutical sector.

Germany's largest bank Deutsche Bank's top executives faced angry investors at the annual shareholders' meeting, less than a week after announcing a surprise 8 billion euro capital raising plan.

Spanish government chose to move the country's maiden inflation-linked bonds in line with Eurozone Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices across European countries.

Wizz Air, central eastern Europe's largest airline, plans to list its shares on the London Stock Exchange next month and is seeking to raise 200 million euros ($273 million). (Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore)