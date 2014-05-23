PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 23

May 23 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
BIG ASTRAZENECA INVESTORS PUSH FOR FURTHER TALKS WITH PFIZER
CHINESE WATCHDOG VISITS ROCHE OFFICE IN HUANGZHOU
DEUTSCHE BANK FACES INVESTOR GRILLING OVER 8 BLN EURO
CAPITAL RAISING
SPAIN DIVES INTO INFLATION-LINKED BONDS
WIZZ AIR PLANS FLOTATION TO EXPAND EMPIRE
Overview
AstraZeneca's biggest shareholders have told the
drugmaker they want the company to take a fresh look at a
possible deal with Pfizer by August.
Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG said it had been
visited by a unit of China's anti-trust regulator, in the latest
move in the widening crackdown on corruption in the country's
pharmaceutical sector.
Germany's largest bank Deutsche Bank's top
executives faced angry investors at the annual shareholders'
meeting, less than a week after announcing a surprise 8 billion
euro capital raising plan.
Spanish government chose to move the country's maiden
inflation-linked bonds in line with Eurozone Harmonised Index of
Consumer Prices across European countries.
Wizz Air, central eastern Europe's largest airline, plans to
list its shares on the London Stock Exchange next month
and is seeking to raise 200 million euros ($273 million).
(Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore)