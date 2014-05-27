PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 27

May 27 The following are the top stories in the
ECB CHIEF MARIO DRAGHI WARNS OF THREAT TO EUROZONE RECOVERY
PFIZER ADMITS DEFEAT IN ASTRAZENECA BID
BP SIGNS SHALE DEAL WITH ROSNEFT
ERICSSON WARNS OVER LACK OF NEXT-GENERATION NETWORK
INVESTMENT
FOUR IN 10 EUROPEAN CARMAKERS SET TO MISS EMISSIONS TARGET
ECB president Mario Draghi warned that credit constraints
were adding to disinflationary pressures in stressed countries,
and said weak lending risks were derailing the eurozone's
fledgling recovery.
Drugmaker Pfizer officially dropped its bid for UK
pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca on Monday, marking a
rare failure for the U.S. company that has made a series of
large acquisitions until now.
Rosneft and BP Plc signed an agreement to
jointly explore for hard-to-recover oil in Russia, the first
major deal for the state-run Russian oil company since the West
imposed sanctions over Ukraine in March.
Swedish telecoms equipment maker Ericsson warned that lack
of public sector expenditure in next generation networks was
resulting in lessening returns on the development the company
made in Europe, which is at the risk of falling behind other
regions.
Four of Europe's 10 biggest car manufacturers including
General Motors, BMW, Fiat and Hyundai
would miss carbon dioxide emission reductions
targets, and could face penalty according to an report by
think-tank Transport & Environment.
