PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 28

Headlines
GOOGLE COULD FACE "CYBER COURTS" IN GERMANY OVER PRIVACY RIGHTS
RIGHTS
(link.reuters.com/mem69v)
MADRID FAILED TO PROTECT CITIZENS FROM HOUSING CRASH, SAYS REPORT
REPORT
(link.reuters.com/nem69v)
SFO OPENS CRIMINAL INQUIRY INTO GSK
(link.reuters.com/dum69v)
SIEMENS PREPARING TO MAKE ALSTOM BID
(link.reuters.com/qem69v)
M&G AND ING PUSH INSURANCE CASH INTO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT
(link.reuters.com/rem69v)
Overview
Google could face specially created "cyber courts"
as Berlin looks at a range of mechanisms to settle disputes
concerning individuals seeking to protect their privacy and
search engines.
Spanish government failed to protect citizens from recent
housing crash because of which many are left with heavy debts,
according to a report by Human Rights Watch, an international
non-governmental organization.
Britain's fraud office has launched a formal criminal
investigation into GlaxoSmithKline, posing a new
challenge to the drugmaker, which already faces claims of
bribery in China and four other countries.
Siemens said it was preparing to make an official
bid for for Alstom SA, and defeat rival offer by
General Electric, in its bid to create two European
leaders in power generation and rail.
M&G, the investment unit of Prudential Plc, and ING
Investment Management rank among the insurers
leading a push in real estate investment as both the companies
pump millions into the property market.
