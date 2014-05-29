PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 29

May 29 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
WEIR SEEKS FRESH DEALS AFTER METSO OFFER IS REJECTED
GSK SALESMEN WANT "BRIBES" REIMBURSED
SUPERMARKET PRICE WAR SET TO BITE INTO TESCO SALES
STRYKER RULES OUT NEAR TERM BID FOR SMITH & NEPHEW
HANNAM LOSES MARKET ABUSE APPEAL
Overview
Scottish engineering company Weir Group Plc said it
would pursue other acquisitions after its bid for Finnish rival
Metso Oyj was rejected by the heavy mining equipment
leader.
Britain's biggest drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline is
facing protests from Chinese junior employees who claim that the
group is refusing reimbursement for bribes they were ordered to
pay by senior staff amid a formal criminal probe for bribery in
China and four other countries.
Tesco Plc, one of the big four grocers in the UK,
is set to report its worst quarter in decades amid rising
pressure to slash prices in the face of competition from
discount chains, the company's joint brokers said.
Stryker Corp has denied any intention of making a
bid for UK rival Smith & Nephew Plc after it emerged that
the U.S. medical devices manufacturer was in early stages of
preparing an offer.
One of London's most prominent investment bankers, Ian
Hannam, lost his appeal against a heavy fine for market abuse,
in a case that has fuelled a high-level debate about the rules
around deals and the disclosure of information.
