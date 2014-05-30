PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30

BRIEF-Antero Resources Midstream Management adds underwriters to IPO
* Antero Resources Midstream Management - adds Baird, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co, Wells Fargo Securities and Credit Suisse as underwriters to IPO
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
GOOGLE BOWS TO EU PRIVACY RULING
DRUGS AND PROSTITUTION ADD 10 BLN STG TO UK ECONOMY
MEDIOBANCA HIRES FORMER BARCLAYS CAPITAL EXECUTIVE CANZONIERI
JOHN MACK STEPS DOWN FROM ROSNEFT
ITALIAN HEALTH MINISTRY TO SEEK 1.2 BLN EUROS FROM ROCHE AND NOVARTIS
Overview
Google bowed to European Court of Justice's decision on the "right to be forgotten", and said the ruling risked damaging the next generation of internet start-ups and empowered repressive governments looking to restrict online communication.
Britain's Office for National Statistics report said that sales of illegal drugs and sexual services add around 10 billion pounds ($16.7 billion) to Britain's economic activity each year, making up just under 1 percent of total economic output.
Mediobanca has appointed former Barclays Capital executive Francesco Canzonieri as the Italian investment bank looks to reposition itself in Europe.
John Mack, a former chief executive and chairman of Morgan Stanley, has decided to leave the board of Russia's top oil producer, Rosneft, the Kremlin-controlled company said on Thursday.
The Italian government said it planned to seek 1.2 billion euros ($1.63 billion) in damages from two of the world's biggest drug companies - Novartis AG and Roche Holdings - following a ruling by the country's antitrust authority that their policies had been detrimental to Italy's national health service. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore)
* Tallgrass Energy increases quarterly distributions and announces date for first quarter 2017 financial results
* Files for common stock offering of up to 8.5 million shares by the selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2oCVg5k) Further company coverage: