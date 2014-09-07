PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 8

Sept 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK WADES INTO BP FIGHT OVER U.S. FINES

(on.ft.com/1uFhbob)

BRUSSELS WARNS CITY OVER BANKERS' ALLOWANCES TO 'SIDESTEP BONUS CAP'

(on.ft.com/1qyiF45)

SHELL LOOKS TO SOLAR POWER TO LIFT OIL OUTPUT

(on.ft.com/1tiQGE5)

VODAFONE TO LAUNCH UK MOBILE PAYMENTS

(on.ft.com/1rqIH5F)

ANGLO CHIEF RULES OUT CORPORATE BREAK UP

(on.ft.com/1rr15LW)

Overview

The UK government sent a filing to the U.S. Supreme Court arguing over the $18 billion fine imposed on BP PLC. The UK government said, the company was being forced to pay a huge sum of money to individuals and businesses who were not particularly affected by the spill.

Michel Barnier, the European Union commissioner said that the bankers' cash allowances were wrongly classified as fixed pay as they are paid selectively to senior staff, and are limited in duration and get cancelled sometimes.

European oil group Royal Dutch Shell Plc and a sovereign wealth fund from Oman are investing $53 million into California based Glasspoint, a small solar power company that increases crude oil production using renewable energy.

Vodafone has developed a mobile wallet service with Visa Inc, and plans to launch it in the UK next month. This service works with a special SIM card embedded with near field communication technology and can be used to swipe for payments at contactless tills.

Mark Cutifani, chief executive of Anglo American Plc ruled out BHP Billiton Plc's restructuring methods and said he preferred piece-by-piece asset sales in restructuring the mining group. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)