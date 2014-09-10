PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 10

Sept 10 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

CARNEY WARNS SCOTS OVER CURRENCY UNION

(on.ft.com/1uj6f1m)

RENAULT AND BOLLORE BET ON 'GREEN' CARS

(on.ft.com/WOoA9A)

AMERICA MOVIL AND OI CIRCLING MOVE FOR TIM PARTICIPACOES

(on.ft.com/1lU4HJY)

POLITICO AND SPRINGER EYE EUROPEAN NEWS

(on.ft.com/1oq2GAz)

COSTA COFFEE TO BOOST FRENCH PRESENCE

(on.ft.com/1lU3nqA)

Overview

Carmaker Renault SA and French billionaire Vincent Bollore, which will work as a team to make electric cars, said they will carry out a feasibility study for Renault to make electric cars using Ballore's batteries.

Bank of England governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday that all main parties in Westminster ruled out currency union between an independent Scotland and the rest of the UK.

America Movil SAB and Oi SA said they are in talks to bid for telecom group Telecom Italia SpA.

Politico has signed a joint venture with German publisher Axel Springer SE to expand its brand of political coverage to Europe, the company said.

UK coffee chain Costa Coffee aims to expand its presence in France with 10 stores by the end of February in addition to the eight outlets already opened in Paris. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)