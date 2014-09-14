PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 15

Sept 15 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
TECH CHIEFS IN PLEA OVER PRIVACY DAMAGE
(on.ft.com/1pfQlyA)
SABMILLER REBUFFED BY HEINEKEN
(on.ft.com/1wtVFa6)
BANKING BONUSES OVERTAKE TRADING REWARDS
(on.ft.com/X3pRJG)
FORMER BP CHIEF WARNS ON RUSSIA SANCTIONS
(on.ft.com/1s61x2z)
BRAZIL'S EIKE BATISTA ACCUSED OF MARKET MANIPULATION
(on.ft.com/1s63onL)
Overview
Silicon Valley's top executives and investors have agreed that
the U.S. tech industry has failed to appreciate the growing
global concern over its record on online privacy and security
and must act immediately to prevent deeper damage to its image.
SABMiller Plc made a preliminary offer for rival brewer
Heineken that was rejected by its controlling
shareholders. This deal would have brought the two companies
together and helped SABMiller resist a takeover bid from rival
Anheuser-Busch InBev
After many years in which dealmakers have been standing firmly
in the shadows of their profit-churning trading colleagues, a
resurgent market for takeovers and public listings has fostered
bigger pay cheques for advisory bankers.
Former chief executive of BP Plc, Tony Hayward, warned
that U.S. and EU sanctions against Moscow are threatening to
turn around and bite the West by hindering global oil supplies
and driving up prices in coming years.
Eike Batista, a Brazilian business magnate, was accused of
market manipulation, and prosecutors sought to freeze millions
of dollars worth of properties that he had transferred to his
family. The accusations were part of a criminal action against
Batista, whose empire collapsed last year in Latin America's
largest bankruptcy, with prosecutors attempting to take hold of
1.5 billion Brazilian reais ($641.30 million) in assets.
(1 US dollar = 2.3390 Brazilian reais)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Eric
Walsh)