CORRECTED-PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 17

Unilever, Man Group strength boosts European stocks
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
(Corrects item on Rolls-Royce to say the deal is with Rolls-Royce, not Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc)
Sept 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
AIRBUS TO STREAMLINE DEFENCE AND SPACE DIVISION THROUGH DISPOSALS (on.ft.com/ZoDxRj) OPERATORS IN TALKS TO ACQUIRE PHONES 4U (on.ft.com/1t9xzim) COURT LIFTS BAN ON UBER IN GERMANY (on.ft.com/1mcbKO6) HONG KONG TYCOON PLACES RECORD $20 MLN ORDER FOR 30 ROLLS-ROYCES (on.ft.com/1qdiA0O)
UK PENSION FUND CRITICISES HEDGE FUND FEES (on.ft.com/1u4j0KN) Overview
Airbus Group said on Tuesday it would sell its non-core businesses with revenues of more than 2 billion euros ($2.59 billion) to focus on its defence and space division on military aircraft, missiles and satellites.
Mobile operators EE and Vodafone Group Plc which withdrew their business with Phones 4u last few weeks are in talks individually with the administrator to acquire parts of Phones 4u's business, including some of its stores, employees and shares across Britain.
The Frankfurt regional court reversed a countrywide ban on Uber's ride-sharing service in Germany, saying the taxi drivers had waited too long before seeking an emergency injunction.
Hong Kong business tycoon Stephen Hung has made an order to purchase 30 Rolls-Royce motor vehicles for $20 million to ferry guests at his new Macau gaming complex.
A British public pension fund has criticised hedge fund fees as unjustifiable, adding to industry tensions a day after California-based public pension fund Calpers said it had terminated its hedge fund programme.
(1 US dollar = 0.7719 euro) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.
(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 20 London copper rose on Thursday but was still not far from its lowest for the year after China's refined production surged in March, underlining ample stocks in the world's biggest metals consumer. China's refined copper output rose 8.5 percent in March from a year ago to its highest since at least December 2015. "The emergence of opportunistic buying should see the recent selloff in metal markets co