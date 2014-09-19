PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 19

Sept 19 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
EGON ZEHNDER AIMS FOR BOARDROOM REVOLUTION TO RECOGNISE WOMEN
(on.ft.com/1r4Ug5g)
FINES ON BANKS HIT POOR STATES' ACCESS TO CASH, SAYS NOMURA
(on.ft.com/YVXWgt)
LOTUS TO CUT WORKFORCE BY MORE THAN A QUARTER
(on.ft.com/1swUU9w)
BLOW TO PHONES 4U DEBT-FOR-EQUITY SWAP
(on.ft.com/1uLkRpB)
PUBLISHERS CALL FOR UK ANTITRUST INQUIRY INTO AMAZON
(on.ft.com/1uXFdLn)
Overview
Britain's leading executive search firm Egon Zehnder said it
planned to increase the number of female chief executives at
Britain's top 100 companies to 25 by 2025. The executive search
firm said only 9 percent of top executives at British companies
now are women.
Jeremy Bennett, head of Nomura Holdings Inc's European
arm, has warned that Western banks have been cutting off poorer
countries' access to capital after some lenders were slapped
with multibillion-dollar fines for money laundering and
violating sanctions.
Malaysian-owned British sports carmaker Lotus said it would cut
more than a quarter of its global workforce as part of a broad
restructuring of its business.
Phones 4u's plans for a debt-for-equity swap have been hurt
after the company's administrator said there was "no realistic
chance" of success.
British publishers are said to have called for a competition
inquiry into Amazon's dominance, citing that the
domestic retail book market "suffers from a chronic and
debilitating imbalance for authors, publishers and booksellers".
The move is the latest attack on the company which is already
battling French publisher Hachette and a competition complaint
from German booksellers.
