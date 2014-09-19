PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 19

Sept 19 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines EGON ZEHNDER AIMS FOR BOARDROOM REVOLUTION TO RECOGNISE WOMEN (on.ft.com/1r4Ug5g)

FINES ON BANKS HIT POOR STATES' ACCESS TO CASH, SAYS NOMURA (on.ft.com/YVXWgt)

LOTUS TO CUT WORKFORCE BY MORE THAN A QUARTER (on.ft.com/1swUU9w) BLOW TO PHONES 4U DEBT-FOR-EQUITY SWAP (on.ft.com/1uLkRpB)

PUBLISHERS CALL FOR UK ANTITRUST INQUIRY INTO AMAZON (on.ft.com/1uXFdLn) Overview Britain's leading executive search firm Egon Zehnder said it planned to increase the number of female chief executives at Britain's top 100 companies to 25 by 2025. The executive search firm said only 9 percent of top executives at British companies now are women.

Jeremy Bennett, head of Nomura Holdings Inc's European arm, has warned that Western banks have been cutting off poorer countries' access to capital after some lenders were slapped with multibillion-dollar fines for money laundering and violating sanctions.

Malaysian-owned British sports carmaker Lotus said it would cut more than a quarter of its global workforce as part of a broad restructuring of its business. Phones 4u's plans for a debt-for-equity swap have been hurt after the company's administrator said there was "no realistic chance" of success. British publishers are said to have called for a competition inquiry into Amazon's dominance, citing that the domestic retail book market "suffers from a chronic and debilitating imbalance for authors, publishers and booksellers". The move is the latest attack on the company which is already battling French publisher Hachette and a competition complaint from German booksellers. (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)