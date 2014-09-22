PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 22

Sept 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

EE AND DIXONS CARPHONE POISED TO ACQUIRE PARTS OF PHONES 4U (on.ft.com/Z6ouvI) PILOTS VOTE TO EXTEND AIR FRANCE STRIKE (on.ft.com/1rdAtk4)

BLACKSTONE TO PULL OUT OF RUSSIA (on.ft.com/1motupA)

AXA JOINS IFC IN DEVELOPING MARKETS INSURANCE PUSH (on.ft.com/1pnShoA)

US SHALE GAS EXPORTS TO HIT GAZPROM REVENUE (on.ft.com/1pnTaxx)

Overview More Phones 4u stores are to be saved as EE and Dixons Carphone Plc agreed to buy parts of the collapsed mobile phone retailer. The deal is expected to be announced on Monday.

SNPL pilots' union said on Saturday that it would push the Air France management even more to meet its demands by extending the week-long protest until this Friday.

U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group LP is "giving up on Russia", underscoring that even the well-connected western investors are unwilling to conduct business in the country.

French insurance group Axa SA is to partner with IFC, the private investment arm of the World Bank, to encourage developing countries to take up insurance products.

Russia's natural gas exporter Gazprom could lose 18 percent of its revenue due to competition from the U.S. liquefied natural gas exports, according to New York-based think-tank Center for Global Energy Policy at Columbia university. (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Sandra Maler)