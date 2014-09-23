PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 23

Sept 23 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
MERCK TO BUY SIGMA-ALDRICH FOR $17 BLN
APPLE SELLS RECORD 10 MLN IPHONE 6 MODELS IN FIRST WEEKEND
BARCLAYS FACES RECORD 38 MLN STG FINE OVER CLIENT MONEY
SAFEGUARDS
TESCO REVEALS IT OVERSTATED FIRST-HALF RESULTS BY 250 MLN STG
ALDERMORE BANK PLANS OCTOBER LONDON OFFERING
Overview
German drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA agreed to
buy U.S.-based Sigma-Aldrich Corp for $17 billion,
hoping to better focus on specialty chemicals and laboratory
supplies and depend less on its pharmaceuticals business.
Apple Inc sold a record 10 million of its latest
phones, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 plus, in their weekend debut.
Barclays Plc will be fined close to 38 million pounds
($62.19 million) for failing to safeguard clients' funds.
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority could announce the fine as
early as Tuesday.
Britain's biggest grocer Tesco Plc said its first-half
profits were overstated by about 250 million pounds, calling on
Deloitte to conduct a "comprehensive review" of its
accounts. Four senior directors have been suspended while the
investigation is completed.
British challenger bank Aldermore (IPO-ALDE.L), owned by private
equity group AnaCap, said it planned to float on the London
Stock Exchange next month. The move follows that of OneSavings
Bank, which in June became the first bank to list in
London in more than a decade.
(1 US dollar = 0.7786 euro)
(1 US dollar = 0.6111 British pound)
