PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 24

Headlines RBS FORCED TO CUT PRICE OF CITIZENS IPO (on.ft.com/1yq0eEo)

AIRBUS TO PACK MORE SEATS INTO SUPERJUMBO TO REVIVE ORDERS (on.ft.com/1mLVaFi)

ROCKET INTERNET PRICES SHARES AT MARKET CAPITALISATION OF 6.2 BLN EUR (on.ft.com/ZcmZvT)

ARM LAUNCHES LATEST CHIP TO POWER THE INTERNET OF THINGS (on.ft.com/Zcr6ID)

YARA IN MERGER TALKS WITH CF INDUSTRIES (on.ft.com/1vegK4t)

Overview

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc was pressured into cutting the price of shares sold in the Citizens Financial stock market offering to $21.50, to ease investor concerns over the lender's ability to perform on its financial goals.

Airbus Group is packing more seats into its A380 superjumbo aircraft, hoping to revive interest in the world's largest passenger jet. German venture capital group Rocket Internet has priced shares for its initial public offering at a midpoint market capitalization of 6.2 billion euros ($7.96 billion).

British technology company Arm Holdings Plc is releasing a chip designed for connected home appliances and wearable products, hoping to open up new avenues for future growth.

Norwegian fertilizer firm Yara International is in merger talks with U.S.-based CF Industries Holdings Inc - a deal that would make them one of the largest international crop nutrient producers.