PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 25

Overview

A High Court judge has found that Barclays Plc "misused" confidential deal information in its acquisition of Tricorona for which the British bank was sued by financial advisory firm CF Partners in a 82 million pound ($133.82 million) lawsuit.

Cookies and snacks maker United Biscuits Ltd (IPO-UNI.L) has shortlisted three potential buyers including Kellogg Co, while its private equity owners Blackstone LP and PAI Partners consider a deal that could value the snacks maker at about 2 billion pounds, people close to the matter said.

German ecommerce investor Rocket Internet said its planned 1.5 billion euro ($1.92 billion) initial public offering is already fully subscribed. The company set a price range on Tuesday of 35.50 to 42.50 euros, valuing the business at 6.2 billion euros at the midpoint of this range. A group of over 1,000 authors is planning to call for an antitrust inquiry into Amazon Inc by the U.S. Department of Justice, hoping that the ecommerce company will drop its tactics in a dispute with French publisher Hachette.

Danish container shipping company Maersk Line, owned by A.P. Moller-Maersk, is lining up its first orders of new vessels in three years to maintain its position as the world's largest container shipping company. (1 US dollar = 0.6127 British pound) (1 US dollar = 0.7827 euro) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)