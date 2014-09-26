PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 26

Sept 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

SINGAPORE'S GIC POISED TO BUY LARGE RAC STAKE (on.ft.com/1mvzVXO) EU BANK WATCHDOG SET FOR CLASH WITH CITY OVER BONUS CAP SIDESTEP (on.ft.com/YenNiF) LLOYDS TO SELL 11.5 PCT STAKE IN TSB (on.ft.com/1vkPIsj) BILLIONAIRE AGARWAL TO HAND OVER HIS FORTUNE TO CHARITY (on.ft.com/1uKtNtX)

AIR FRANCE-KLM HALTS EXPANSION OF BUDGET AIRLINE IN BID TO END STRIKE (on.ft.com/1u2z8Po) CHARLES STANLEY CHIEF EXECUTIVE TO STEP DOWN (on.ft.com/1mvxqov)

AIRBUS BEGINS TEST FLIGHTS ON REVAMPED A320NEO (on.ft.com/1pf9JMW) Overview

Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC has agreed to buy almost half of RAC's stake from private equity firm Carlyle Group . The deal would value the company at about 2 billion pounds ($3.26 billion) including debt. The European Union's banking regulator is planning next month to clamp down on pay policies that are designed to sidestep the EU's incoming bonus cap, according to sources familiar with the regulator's draft recommendations. Lloyds Banking Group is to sell an 11.5 percent stake in TSB Banking Group Plc, nabbing the expiry of a lock-up period and Scotland's increased possibility to raise about 160 million pounds in future. Anil Agarwal, the billionaire controller of Vedanta Resources Plc, plans to give 75 percent of his wealth to charity. It is unclear whether Agarwal would relinquish control over Vedanta. Air France-KLM has shelved its plans to develop a low-cost airline across Europe as the Franco-Dutch group aims to end the 11-day pilots' strike that has cost the company about 200 million euros ($255.04 million). David Howard, chief executive officer of British stockbroker Charles Stanley Group Plc, is stepping down to comply with new regulations of the EU capital requirements directive for financial groups, which requires the company to separate the roles of chairman and CEO.

Airbus Group's single-aisle passenger jet A320neo, which was upgraded to a more fuel efficient version, flew for its maiden flight above Toulouse in France on Thursday. (1 US dollar = 0.6129 British pound) (1 US dollar = 0.7842 euro) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)