PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 29

Headlines

* Apple braced for explosive Brussels probe

* Air France pilots call halt to 14-day strike action

* Former BSkyB executive to lead merged TV production group

* London Stock Exchange to pursue African company listings

* Osmond acquires ailing Italian dining chain Strada

Overview

* The European Commission will accuse Apple Inc of benefiting from illicit state aid in Ireland, based on preliminary findings of an investigation into tax deals.

* Air France-KLM pilots called off on Sunday a two-week strike that had cost the airline more than 250 million euros($317.18 million).

* Sophie Turner Laing, former managing director of content at BSkyB, is to head the world's largest independent TV production group, formed by the three-way merger of Endemol, Shine and Core Media.

* The London Stock Exchange Group Plc is attempting to increase the number of listings of African companies in the UK, which follows strong interest coming from institutional investors from the region.

* British entrepreneur Hugh Osmond has acquired restaurant chain Strada from Tragus Group through his investment vehicle Sun Capital in a 37 million pounds deal.