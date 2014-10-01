PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 1

Oct 1 The following are the top stories in the
Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Mario Draghi pushes for ECB to accept Greek and Cypriot
'junk' loan bundles
(on.ft.com/1vuWhtm)
* Google faces German warning over user profiling
(on.ft.com/1rDYEtw)
* Deutsche Bank withholds bonuses from co-chiefs and top
executives
(on.ft.com/1uzvLRB)
* Supermarket suppliers watchdog weighs into Tesco crisis
(on.ft.com/1CF7M4T)
* Brussels criticises Apple's Irish tax deals
(on.ft.com/1pp2D8A)
Overview
* Mario Draghi will push the European Central Bank to buy
sets of Greek and Cypriot bank loans which have "junk" ratings,
in a move that will increase tensions between Germany and the
bank.
* A German regulator told Google Inc on Tuesday
that profiling its users without their explicit consent is a
breach of customer privacy. The regulator asked the company to
take steps to ensure that users will be able to control the
amount of data which is used for profiling.
* Deutsche Bank is withholding several million
euros in bonuses from some current and former executives, as it
tries to hold senior staff responsible for a number of expensive
legal and regulatory problems.
* The UK Groceries Code Adjudicator, Christine Tacon, has
asked Tesco Plc to inform her immediately if the
company uncovers anything in its investigation relating to a 250
million pound ($405.35 million) profit overstatement that would
breach the code that governs how supermarkets deal with their
suppliers.
* The European Commission has argued that Ireland gave
sustained state aid to Apple Inc. The commission
claimed that in 1991 Ireland gave the iPad-maker favourable and
potentially illegal terms which were apparently "motivated by
employment considerations".
(1 US dollar = 0.6168 British pound)
