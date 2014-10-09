PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 9

Oct 9 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
* Private equity owners set to abandon Spie flotation
(on.ft.com/1ndgQtR)
* Activist Primestone fund gets green light
(on.ft.com/1nZJgZa)
* LME wins UK appeal over metals delivery
(on.ft.com/1oROz7H)
* VTB Capital in talks to acquire Roberto Cavalli
(on.ft.com/1Ewd18Q)
Overview
* The private equity owners of Spie IPO-SPIE.PA are
planning to sell up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.53 billion) of new
and existing shares on the Euronext Paris exchange, valuing it
at up to 2.75 billion euros.
* London based Primestone, a firm founded by three former
Carlyle Group LP executives, has received permission from
regulators to start investing money from its first hedge fund.
* The London Metal Exchange (LME) won its appeal against a
court ruling that had halted new rules to cut backlogs in
withdrawing metals from its global network of warehouses.
* VTB Capital, the investment arm of sanctioned Russian
lender VTB Bank, is in talks to buy most of Italian
fashion house Roberto Cavalli, according to people familiar with
the matter. The deal could lead to VTB acquiring as much as 70
percent of the company.
(1 US dollar = 0.7854 euro)
