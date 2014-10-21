PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 22

Oct 22 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
OSBORNE'S TAX CUTS PLEDGE IN DOUBT AS BORROWING RISES
(on.ft.com/1wiV3lq)
UK LIFE SCIENCES SEEK ANGEL INVESTORS
(on.ft.com/1DxZ092)
JAGUAR LAND ROVER PREPARES FOR CHINA PUSH WITH SHANGHAI FACTORY
(on.ft.com/1rb8QpI)
HONEYWELL AND DUPONT HIT BY EU ANTITRUST
(on.ft.com/1t4gsiz)
Overview
George Osborne's promise of tax cuts in the next parliament
raised questions on Tuesday, after it was disclosed that
Britain's public finances slumped further last month albeit it
had a healthy economic recovery.
Bankers, lawyers and business professionals will be urged to
fund medical research and technology projects this week out of
their own wealth as part of an approach to attract more angel
investors into UK life sciences.
British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover Ltd on
Tuesday opened its first overseas manufacturing factory in
Changshu, near Shanghai as it plans to build its premium Jaguar
models in China to race with its competitors' Audi,
BMW and Daimler's Mercedes-Benz marque.
The European Union slapped Honeywell International Inc
and DuPont with antitrust charges on Tuesday for
allegedly acting in an anti-competitive manner when
collaborating to build the only car coolant that is in
compliance with EU emissions standards.
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)