PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 22

Headlines OSBORNE'S TAX CUTS PLEDGE IN DOUBT AS BORROWING RISES (on.ft.com/1wiV3lq)

UK LIFE SCIENCES SEEK ANGEL INVESTORS (on.ft.com/1DxZ092)

JAGUAR LAND ROVER PREPARES FOR CHINA PUSH WITH SHANGHAI FACTORY (on.ft.com/1rb8QpI) HONEYWELL AND DUPONT HIT BY EU ANTITRUST (on.ft.com/1t4gsiz)

George Osborne's promise of tax cuts in the next parliament raised questions on Tuesday, after it was disclosed that Britain's public finances slumped further last month albeit it had a healthy economic recovery.

Bankers, lawyers and business professionals will be urged to fund medical research and technology projects this week out of their own wealth as part of an approach to attract more angel investors into UK life sciences.

British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover Ltd on Tuesday opened its first overseas manufacturing factory in Changshu, near Shanghai as it plans to build its premium Jaguar models in China to race with its competitors' Audi, BMW and Daimler's Mercedes-Benz marque. The European Union slapped Honeywell International Inc and DuPont with antitrust charges on Tuesday for allegedly acting in an anti-competitive manner when collaborating to build the only car coolant that is in compliance with EU emissions standards. (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)