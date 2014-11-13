PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 13

Nov 13 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
G4S UNIT SALE ENDS GUANTÁNAMO BAY DUTIES
(on.ft.com/11j3ymb)
RIGGING SCANDAL COSTS SIX BANKS $4.3 BLN
(on.ft.com/1sEOZjB)
TOP EXECUTIVES CALL FOR AIRPORTS DECISION
(on.ft.com/14fiNh7)
AMAZON TO TEST DRONES IN CAMBRIDGE
(on.ft.com/1zkWj8p)
Overview
The sale of G4S' U.S. government solutions unit will
free the company of its Guantanamo Bay duties. The world's
largest security company put the division up for sale since the
U.S. government barred it from having any control over its U.S.
activities because it is a non-American company.
Six major banks from the United States and United Kingdom
have been fined $4.3 billion for their role in a foreign
exchange rate-rigging scandal. Regulators fined UBS AG
, Citi, JPMorgan Chase, HSBC, Royal
Bank of Scotland and Bank of America, although
Barclays pulled out of settlement talks, saying it was
seeking "a more general co-ordinated settlement" with other
regulators.
In a letter to the Financial Times, Britain's top 50
business figures have appealed to the country's political
parties to commit to take a quick decision on airport expansion
plans in their election manifesto, ahead of the due general
elections next year.
U.S. retailer Amazon.com is planning to test
delivery drones for its Prime Air service in Cambridge, as it
kicks off its research operations in Britain. The Seattle-based
company has advertised seeking flight test engineers with at
least five years of aviation experience, either civilian or
military.
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)