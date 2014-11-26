PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 26

Nov 26 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
TESCO SHAREHOLDERS TO CLAIM OVER LOSSES
(on.ft.com/1pkMAOV)
PRIVATE SCHOOLS HIT BACK AT LABOUR'S THREAT
(on.ft.com/1ydPjv5)
UK'S UNIVERSAL CREDIT BENEFIT FACES MORE DELAY
(on.ft.com/1rqw7ob)
MP'S SLAM FACEBOOK IN LEE RIGBY CASE
(on.ft.com/1xSqmFH)
Overview
A London-based law firm, Stewarts Law, is gathering
shareholders to join a lawsuit against Tesco and seek
compensation for losses after the retailer's profits
overstatement.
UK Labour's threat to strip tax privileges from independent
schools would negatively impact rather than help advance social
mobility by sapping funds available for bursaries and
scholarships and increasing fees, private head teachers have
warned.
The Department for Work and Pensions, Britain's flagship
welfare programme faces more delays, with the National Audit
Office warning that the universal credit's new IT system is six
months behind schedule.
U.S. tech companies such as Facebook Inc, Apple Inc
, Google Inc and Twitter Inc have
been criticised by British lawmakers for holding back
information on potential terror suspects as part of an official
report into the murder of Fusilier Lee Rigby on a London street
18 months ago.
