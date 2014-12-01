PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 1

Dec 1 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
* Eon to spin off its fossil fuel assets as big losses loom
* Altice agrees 7.4 bln euros Portuguese deal
* Swiss voters reject gold hoard plan and immigration curbs
* Lloyds to sell Isle of Man offshore investment arm
Overview
* Germany's biggest utility E.ON announced plans
on Sunday to split in two and spin off most of its power
generation, energy trading and upstream businesses as the
earnings of the company have been squeezed and it looks forward
to a new strategy.
* Telecoms group Altice SA has agreed to buy the
Portuguese operations of Brazil's Grupo Oi for about
7.4 billion euros ($9.2 billion), it said in a statement on
Sunday after it beat out a rival bid from private equity funds
Apax and Bain.
* Swiss voters overwhelmingly rejected proposals on Sunday
to boost gold reserves and impose strict new curbs on
immigration. The "Save our Swiss gold" initiative was rejected
by 77 percent of voters and a separate proposal to cut annual
immigration put forward by Ecopop, was rejected by 74 percent of
voters.
* Lloyds Banking Group Plc's insurance unit
Scottish Widows has put its offshore investment and tax planning
business up for sale. Several parties have already expressed
interest in the Isle of Man-based operation business which
Lloyds inherited when it acquired HBOS.
($1 = 0.8032 euros)
